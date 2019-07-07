Iran hopeful of future oil sales: Minister

“We are currently trying our best to defeat the enemies and resolve problems of selling our oil. We are hopeful of crude sales in the future,” said Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh cited by the national TV.

His comments come after the British Marines seized a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), carrying Iranian oil, in the Strait of Gibraltar, claiming it was headed to Syria.

Iran denied on Sunday that the oil was destined for the Arab country, sanctioned by the European Union (EU) and the US since 2011.

“The oil tanker was not headed for the Syrian port that has been mentioned by the British officials. Because the port they said doesn't have a capacity for a super tanker of this size to berth there,” said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a press conference on Sunday in Tehran.

Iran has been hard at work to sell its oil despite the renewed US sanctions.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish http://twitter.com/irnaenglish