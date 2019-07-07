US at JCPOA talks OK if lifts sanctions: Iran deputy FM

"The US is admitted into talks between Iran and the group 4+1 provided that it revokes sanctions against Iran," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with spokespersons of the country's government and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

"The US is, however, regarded as a member that has pulled out of the deal, and there is no group known as 5+1 anymore," he noted.

The official also expressed hope that Iran and the remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would reach new initiatives in the coming days leading to new talks and results.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has plan for the third, and even, further steps in case If the diplomatic and political communications and meetings on the JCPOA does not come to fruition," Araghchi said while referring to the moves by Tehran to reduce its commitments to the deal.

Commenting on the issue of INSTEX failing to secure Iran's interests in oil exports, he said, "In the battlefield of the US economic war against Iran, we will use any window accessible. "It can be China, Russia, Turkey and India or other economic partners and neighbor countries," the senior diplomat said.

Iran is now internationally enjoying dignity and legitimacy, as it has implemented the nuclear deal out of good will, and has been committed to its obligations, he said.

"We will not let the US reach its goals by relying on our people, armed forces, defense capabilities and domestic capacities," he said.

We will force the US to retreat from its stances, Araghchi vowed.

He noted that Iran is not pursuing show-off by diplomatic communications and visits, rather it seeks contacts that lead to a result of decision that remedies the current situation of the JCPOA.

"The ministerial meeting is being planned, and we hope it can be held by the end of July," he added.

The JCPOA, in its nuclear section, is based on four pillars: the nuclear stock, the purity of enrichment, the number of centrifuges as well as research and development, Araghchi said, adding that Iran, in pursuit of building trust, had agreed to some limitations in terms of the four pillars for a specified number of years.

Iran will not be committed to two pillars of the four anymore, rather it will act on the basis of the country's needs, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said.

On Sunday, Tehran said that at the second phase of its measures to preserve the nuclear deal, it officially launches enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit that is set by the deal. The first stage came on the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May when Iran announced it reduces its commitments under the deal.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish