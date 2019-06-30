Veep congratulates Iran's volleyball team advance to final match

In his message which was released on Sunday, Jahangiri congratulated Iranian players, coaches, technical committee and people.

He also expressed hope for continuation of Iranian players' victories.

Iranian national volleyball team defeated Bulgarian rival 3-0 in the 5th week of the 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League.

Iranian squad which had earlier booked the ticket for semi-final match stood against Bulgaria in its 14th match.

Iran overpowered Bulgaria in all three sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-21)

Iran has so far had 12 victories and 36 points and is now standing on top in play-off list.

Iranian players will stand against the US for its last match.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish