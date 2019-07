Iranian squad which had earlier booked the ticket for semi-final match stood against Bulgaria in its 14th match.

Iran overpowered Bulgarian in all three sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-21)

Iran has so far had 12 victories and 36 points and is now standing on top at play-off list.

Iranian players will stand against US for its last match.

