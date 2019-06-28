Gov't spokesman congratulates volleyball team's victory against Serbia

"Today, people need good news more than ever and Iran's team advance is good news and I congratulate it," he said.

Iran national team beat Serbian counterpart 3-1 in Bulgaria on Friday, booking a place for it in the final stage of VNL slated to be held in Chicago.

Iran's team lost second set to the rival while it won three other sets with the score of 25 - 23 , 25 - 22 , 25 – 19.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the second edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual international men's volleyball tournament contested by 16 national teams.

