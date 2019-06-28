28 June 2019 - 23:32
Journalist ID: 1850
News Code 83373749
0 Persons

Gov't spokesman congratulates volleyball team's victory against Serbia

Gov't spokesman congratulates volleyball team's victory against Serbia

Tehran, June 28, IRNA – Government spokesman Ali Rabiee in a tweet late on Friday congratulated victory of Iran national volleyball team's victory against Serbia and its advance to final of Volleyball Nations League.

"Today, people need good news more than ever and Iran's team advance is good news and I congratulate it," he said.

Iran national team beat Serbian counterpart 3-1 in Bulgaria on Friday, booking a place for it in the final stage of VNL slated to be held in Chicago.

Iran's team lost second set to the rival while it won three other sets with the score of 25 - 23 , 25 - 22 , 25 – 19.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the second edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual international men's volleyball tournament contested by 16 national teams.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 7 =