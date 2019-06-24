Official: Era of gunboat diplomacy has ended

In an Instagram post which was released on Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi urged Americans to learn that their destructive policies will have no outcome but will further escalate tensions.

Kamalvandi released the post after his meeting with UK Undersecretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Andrew Morrison.

It added that both sides discussed the latest developments regarding Iran nuclear deal and the international issues.

Reminding the importance of implementing commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Kamalvandi underlined Iran's seriousness for implementation of the measures mentioned in paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

He added the enriched uranium production will continue based on what Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme National Security Council have assigned.

In response to Morrison's remarks who expressed UK's support of the JCPOA and called for Iran's self-restraint in preserving the deal, Kamalvandi said that the US maximum pressure is doomed to failure.

Earlier, Andrew Morrison in a meeting with President of Iran's Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi reviewed regional issues and the tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, speaking to Radio BBC, Former UK Ambassador to Tehran Richard Dalton said Morrison's visit is aimed at conveying an important message about putting into operation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

INSTEX was adopted by foreign ministers of the European trio on the sidelines of a European Union summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest on January 1.

INSTEX has been registered at the address of France's Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris. German banker Per Fischer has been appointed for six months long to run it.

In the meantime, Kharrazi said after the end of the 60-day moratorium to the three European Union countries Iran will take serious action, adding that the Iranian officials are serious in their decisions.

He added the three European countries and the UK did not take serious action to implement the JCPOA, so Iran will stop some of its commitments.

Morrison also noted that INSTEX will be implemented soon and London will support Iran deal.

