Former US official: Clash with Iran will be costly for Trump

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4 typically flies at a high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US have tremendously increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, the retired official Larry Wilkerson commented on the US spy drone aggression in Iran's airspace.

He said: "I have said in the last weeks that (the US President Donald) Trump is not interested in military engagement with Iran. He is in contrast to "John Bolton" and Secretary of State "Mike Pompeo" that are seeking to use force against Iran."

Stressing that he believed "Trump specifically wants to avoid this situation," he reasoned that "his Tweets and sayings are attempts to reduce tensions."

"It's ironic that Trump is looking to control the warlords, but it should be noted that something that has always been expressed in a definite way with a kind of sentiment, both during and after the electoral campaign, He does not like to "foolish wars", he said.

** The US lacks real president

Wilkerson added in his interview that "it was Trump that criticized the war in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and even Libya. He seems to have been loyal to this line, especially since this (conflict with Iran) will be a very ferocious war."

"This situation can make America's foot in an expensive war," he said, confirming the tensions in the region as the regional result of Maximize Trump pressure. It is really shameful that we do not have a real president in this country and we did not already have it. George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and, to some extent, "Barack Obama" were alike to Trump."

*** Trump does not know Tehran is not Pyongyang

"For many years, we have had no president and we do not have one who has a clear understanding of Iran. So they're wrong again and again. The risk of work lies here," the former chief of staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell added.

Wilkerson explained: "Trump is looking for a new round of talks with Iran. He sincerely wants Rouhani, Zarif or any other official in Tehran to send his preconditions through intermediaries, but he does not understand that neither Rouhani is Kim Jong nor Tehran is Pyongyang!"

He emphasized that Trump thinks he will work with Tehran with the same pattern (North Korea), but he is completely wrong, and this is also due to the lack of recognition of Iran.

The former US official also commented on how the policy of John Bolton's maximum policy would be fruitless and how could Trump's relationship be with him. He said "he (Bolton) probably told his boss every day that the "maximum pressure" is necessary. It is clear that the troop does not want a war and hopes to agree with Iran in some way. This is all that Trump wants to do."

Wilkerson said that he would have to go to the polls in 2020 and that Trump knows that the Middle East conflict would not help him. "We have had a variety of polls in the United States that basically show that more than 60% of the people are opposed to another war in the Middle East."

He argued that "Trump regularly reads and surveys polls. I do not think he is looking to enter a dangerous arena but around him. Even I think that the new commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking for a war to open up and advance. This is a dangerous situation that can endanger Trump."

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish