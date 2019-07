After finishing the Chinese official's term, Shariatmadari was appointed as ILO head of Asia and Oceania Department by suggestion of five other countries.

The International Labor Organization is a United Nations agency with a mandate to promote social justice and decent work by setting international labor standards.

According ILO, Shariatmadari was appointed to the post in the 108th international labor conference.

