S. Arabia's anti-Iran accusation goes to nowhere: FM spokesman

Saudi Arabia suffers lack of true understanding on regional developments which has transferred its own wealth along with those of the regional countries to foreigners' pockets by relying on military actions, creating crisis and tensions, he said.

He expressed the hope that Saudi Arabia to put aside the wrong approach which will take them to nowhere but brings war and destruction to the region, he said.

Saudi Arabia should follow new policy based on negotiations for de-escalating regional tensions, Mousavi said.

Mousavi said the Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely welcome this approach.

