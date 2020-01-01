Jan 1, 2020, 10:23 AM
New Year's Eve in Tehran's Saint Sarkis Cathedral

Iranian Christian Armenians observe the New Year's Eve (2020) in Tehran's Saint Sarkis Cathedral., Tehran, Iran, Jan 1, 2020. IRNA/Geina Abadian.

