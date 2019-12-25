Dec 25, 2019, 3:05 PM
Christmas Eve in Iran's Isfahan

Iranian Christians living in the city of Jolfa in the central province of Isfahan are celebrating Christmas and preparing themselves for the New Year. Merry Christmas. Isfahan, Iran, December 25, 2019. IRNA/Rasoul Shojaei.

