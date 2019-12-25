Rouhani: Conspiracy to show Iran's reluctance for negotiation with US foiled

Addressing the Wednesday session of the cabinet, President Rouhani said that the plot was foiled at the recent United Nations General Assembly and during interactions with other countries.

In a recent visit to Japan, Iranian officials voiced Iran's readiness to hold talks with every nation.

Stating that the economic problems are not limited to the Iranian nation, the Iranian president said that in the quadrilateral summit of Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar, it turned out that other countries are also facing problems in their interactions with the United States.

Regarding banking and financial issues, the attendees agreed that a solution for getting rid of the dollar is necessary, the President pointed out.

He went on to say that cryptocurrencies, exchanging with national currencies and gold were the solutions put forward at the summit.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fully lived up to its commitments and has taken steps within the framework of regional and global peace, stability and security.

He added that it is the other side of the agreement that has violated its obligations.

If the 5+1 states have the determination to live up to all their commitments and compensate their previous blunders, Iran is ready to negotiate, he underscored.

President Rouhani reiterated that Iran's current dignity is due to the Iranians' resistance and steadfastness.

The Enemies have no choice but to surrender to the Iranian nation's will, he stated.

The president congratulated the birthday of Jesus Christ (PBUH) to all Christians and Muslims in Iran and around the world, adding that Jesus Christ (PBUH) is one of the greatest messengers of God and his birthday is a celebration for Muslims and Christians.

He is the messenger of light, friendship, mercy, and kindness among all people, President Rouhani added.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish