Culture minister congratulates Christians on New Year

In his message, Abbas Salehi said teachings of divine prophets, especially those of Jesus Christ are based on altruism, kindness, tolerance are the basic needs of today's perilous world.

He expressed hope for the New Christian Year to be full of peace and philanthropy.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message advised followers of Jesus Christ together with Muslims to adhere to righteousness.

"The honor #Muslims attribute to #JesusChrist (PBUH) is no less than his position and merit in the eyes of the Christian believers in Christianity," Supreme Leader wrote on his Twitter account.

"The guidance of #Jesus, the son of #Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping #God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants," he said.

"Following #JesusChrist requires adherence to righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers, and it is hoped that #Christians and #Muslims in every part of the world will adhere to this great lesson from Jesus (PBUH) in their lives and deeds," he reiterated.

Christians celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) on December 26.

