A football match took place between Esteghlal Khouzestan FC and Tractor SC at Yadgar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz, the capital city of the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, northeastern Iran, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, as part of Day 15 of Iran's Persian Gulf Pro-League. Tractor SC emerged victorious with a final score of 3-0.

