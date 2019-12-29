Dec 29, 2019, 1:54 PM
Iran Education Minister attends Christian students' New Year celebration

Tehran, Dec 29, IRNA – Iranian Education Minister Mohsen Haji Mirzaie participated in a ceremony held by Christian students to congratulate them on the New Christian Year.

During the ceremony which was held in Aras High School, Haji Mirzaie appreciated efforts made by teachers and the principal of the school to hold the celebration ceremony.

He also wished a year full of success for the students and their families.  

Earlier on Saturday, Haji Mirzaie congratulated Christian students and teachers on the birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ (PBUH).

In his message, Haji Mirzaie urged the Christian teachers to pave the way for increasing the knowledge of students by being more aware of Jesus Christ's teachings.

Christians celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) on December 26.

