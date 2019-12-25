Gov't spox: Religious minorities feeling no discrimination in Iran

Speaking in the Wednesday press conference, Rabiei referred to West's allegations against Iran with regard to violating human rights, saying the Iranian government does not conceal internal affairs.

He added that a committee has been created to address various aspects of the recent riots in Iran.

Western countries have double standards, he reiterated.

"We are more sensitive than the West regarding human rights," he said, adding that the West's behaviors are regarded as interference in the internal affairs of Iran.

Rabiei also rejected news on the number of people who were killed during riots in Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said the Iranian government insists on approving Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill.

It believes that FATF bills will help improve economic conditions in Iran, Rabiei noted.

He also described as important the remarks made by Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad after 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit with regard to joint currency between Iran, Qatar, Turkey, and Malaysia.

Iran has hailed Malaysian Prime Minister remarks, he added.

