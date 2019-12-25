Iran Veep congratulates Xmas to Christians

In his message which was released on Wednesday, Jahangiri expressed hope for developing justice instead of inequality and peace and friendship instead of war and violence.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message advised followers of Jesus Christ together with Muslims to adhere to righteousness.

"The guidance of #Jesus, the son of #Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping #God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants," he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message extended congratulations to Christian compatriots on Christmas.

"Wishing my Christian compatriots, and all across our globe who are observing, a very Happy Christmas and a joyous, peaceful holiday season," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

"The birth of Jesus Christ is a wondrous occasion to celebrate," he added.

9376**2050

