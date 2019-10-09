Mausoleum of Omar Khayyam in Iran Neyshabur

Snapshots of the mausoleum of Omar Khayyam, a famous Persian poet who was born and laid to rest in Neyshabur. Omar Khayyam Neishabouri was a Persian philosopher, mathematician, astronomer and poet who lived in the Saljuqid era. The mausoleum of the famous poet in Neyshabur, Khorasan Razavi Province, is a tourist attraction in his hometown, Neyshabur, Oct 8, 2019. IRNA/ Davoud Ghahrdar.
