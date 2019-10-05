Iran ranks second in terms of fast growing tourism

Iran, which hosted a total of 4.867 million foreign tourists in 2017, in 2018 with a grow of 49.9% hosted 7.295 million foreign tourists and reached the 2nd rank in the world's fastest growing tourism, Ecuador is the fastest-growing country with 51% among the countries of the world in attracting tourists.

Ecuador in South America has increased its number of tourists from 1.6 million to 2.6 million in the period from 2017 to 2018.

The increase in the world's fastest-growing tourism in Iran from 2017 to 2018 that earlier, in the period of 2016 to 2017 Iran's tourism growth was -1.5 %.

Iran's tourism revenue for the year 2010 is reported at $ 2.438 billion, according to the report.

*** Iran Tourism Movement on Track

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan says that naming September 27 as International Tourism Day and marking a week with this name in our country indicates the importance of this growing industry on a national and international scale. Last year, the momentum of the Iranian tourism has been driven to the track of global standards about tourism industry.

Recently, Ali Asghar Mounesan in his note in Shargh Daily said that at such times each year, a variety of special programs are being held around the world to focus on tourism and its advantages and challenges to reaffirm the unparalleled role of tourism industry in the global economy and its impacts on sustainable development of the countries.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has realized the importance of this industry and gave preference to the natural and historical capacities and attractions of our country over the last few years.

Despite unilateral US sanctions and efforts for Iranophobia, Iran's tourism growth has accelerated over the past two years, and the movement of the Iranian tourism industry has fallen on the right track in accordance with the global standards.

*** Four million tourists visited Iran this year

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan said on Saturday that last year some seven to eight million tourists visited Iran ignoring a very tough economic sanctions while four million tourists have come to Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian year.

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27.

According to the statistics of the International Tourism Organization, the share of Iran's tourism sector in 2017 was $ 11.8 billion of GDP, Mounesan said at the World Tourism Day Conference in Zahedan.

He added that $ 21 billion investment is required to achieve the objectives set for the Iranian tourism industry.

He said tourism industry plays an important role in creating jobs, adding that one out of every five jobs in the world is related to tourism.

Tourism in the country can create job opportunities which is now serving as a breakthrough for the Iranian economy helping our officials to employ the youth, the minister said.

