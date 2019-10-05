Iran's Mazandaran selected as 2022 ECO tourism capital

Speaking to IRNA, Director-general of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Mazandaran Seyfollah Farzaneh added that the province enjoys tourism capacity as well as being located in the pleasant climatic conditions that could contribute to its development.

He went on to say that the ECO states share historic and civilized capacity that could be an initiative for promoting the tourism industry in Mazandaran and making it an international tourist spot.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are member-states of the ECO.

Mazandaran is an Iranian province which is located along the Southern coast of the Caspian Sea and famous for its splendid nature.

7129**2050

