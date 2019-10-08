Zoroastrian Towers of Silence in Iran's Yazd province

Zoroastrians’ Dakhmeh is one of the main tourist attractions of Yazd which is on the southeastern part of the city. It is the place where the Zoroastrians kept their corpses after death with a special ceremony. Although there are other Dakhmeh in Tehran, Kerman, Sirjan, Isfahan, Ardakan, Taft, and Ashkezar, the Zoroastrians’ Dakhmeh of Yazd is the main one thanks to being religious capital of the Zoroastrians, and also has more visitors today. It is also registered in the Iranian National Sites. Yazd, Oct 8, 2019. IRNA/ Amin Rahmani.