Both sides considered the MoU as a serious measure in expanding mutual relations in sports.

Exchanging coaches for both men and women, holding friendly matches as well as utilizing sports capacity of both countries are among the terms of the MoU.

Soltanifr described Iran as the land of four seasons that could particularly be appropriate for doing water sports.

Iranian minister had traveled to Belarus on Wednesday, October 2.

