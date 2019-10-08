S Korea official terms Iran as pleasant tourist destination

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Governor of East Azarbaijan Mohammad-Reza Pourmohammadi in the provincial capital of Tabriz.

In the meeting, the South Korean official expressed satisfaction over his first visit to Tabriz, stressing that it will not be his last visit while highlighting the significance of bolstering ties and cooperation between of the two countries.

Both sides are suffered from the US' unilateral sanctions, he pointed out but vowed to resolve the existing problems.

South Korea seeks to establish relation with powerful countries like Iran, he said adding that both countries could be proper partners in the high tech industries.

