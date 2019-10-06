Maku FTZ enjoying highly commercial tourism capacity

Mehdi Abdollahzadeh told IRNA on Sunday that Maku FTZ, as the largest free zone in Iran, has the potential and capacity for the development of tourism in different areas like other free zones in the country.

The official went on to say that these capacities in the field of tourism in terms of monuments and historical buildings that make up a major part of the remains of the Qajar era and in terms of the untouched nature in the region can become an important tourism hub in the country.

Abdollahzadeh pointed to the existence of Turkey and Nakhchivan autonomous republic as a good potential for tourism boom in the region, and said that Maku Free Zone is pursuing the approach to use the capacity of the private sector in the creation of hotels and tourism infrastructure in order to enable this capacity to be used well to develop Maku Free Zone.

Director of Tourism Development at the Maku Free Trade Zone noted that a significant volume of tourists' travel to Turkey and vice versa each year, and said that these commutes have raised the investor's economic justification for tourism. In the past few years, good investment projects in this area have been launched in the region.

He said that to promote and facilitate the arrival of foreign tourists and increase the number of tourists traveling within the Maku Free Zone, citizens of neighboring countries may stay in the zone without a visa according to the laws and capabilities of the Free Zones.

Referring to facilitating the commute and the presence of tourists in the Maku Free Zone, he said that this will boost the hotel and catering activities in the area, because the more foreign tourists stay in the zone and the more presence there will certainly be, the service and hosting will flourish.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish