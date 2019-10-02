Ameriha historical house in Kashan, a manifestation of unique Iranian architecture

Ameriha historical house in Kashan is one of the largest historical houses in the city dating back to the Zandieh period (dynasty) and this building was extended during the Qajar era.This house has more than 80 rooms and seven courtyards. Kashan, Oct 2, 2019. IRNA/Alireza Hakimian.
