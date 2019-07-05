Borujerdi Historical House in Kashan

The "Borujerdis'" is a historic house museum in Iran's Kashan. It was built in 1857 by architect Ustad Ali Maryam for the bride of Mr. Borujerdi, a wealthy merchant. The bride came from the affluent Tabātabāei family, for whom the architect had built the nearby Tabātabāei House several years earlier. The Borujerdi House consists of biruni ("exterior", the public area) and andaruni ("interior", the private quarters) and features Iran's traditional residential architecture, including a courtyard with a fountain pool and a two-story iwan. The house is decorated with stucco, glass work, and mirror work, and features frescoes by prominent painter Kamal-ol-Molk. IRNA/Mojtaba Soltani.