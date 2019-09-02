When Iran's red jewel, Abyaneh, wears black

Abyaneh is one of the oldest villages of Iran. It is known to have existed 2,500 years ago. Situated on the northwestern slope of Mount Karkas between Kashan and Isfahan, this ancient village is a living museum of Iran, preserved for its cultural heritage, traditions, and unique beauty despite centuries of changing rules, dynasties, and kingdoms in Persia.

Abyaneh, also known as the red jewel of Iran. Towns and villages, like other places in Iran, when Muharram arrives, wears black for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), This small but famous village is known for its mourning ceremony.

Those who come from Abyaneh but have migrated many years ago and have moved to other parts of the country or abroad, every year near Muharram, they are ready to attend special ceremony and bring them to Abyaneh.

Millions of Shia Muslims across Iran, including Abyaneh in Iran's central province of Isfahan, mourn the anniversary of martyrdom of the third Imam, Hussein Ibin Ali (AS), and his companions in the 680 AD Battle of Karbala.

In this small village in Isfahan province, mourners keep tapping two wooden pieces together as those who have recently lost loved ones hand out votive food.

The mosques of the "Paeen Deh" "Yoseman" and "Pol" are decorated by passionate young people.

Homily is carried out in 10-12 days of the month of Muharram starting from the first night of the month and people attend homily sessions.



"Nakhl Bardari" ceremony:

There are two palm trees one of which belongs to lower neighborhoods and is in Hosseiniyeh and the other is in the neighborhood of Pol and Yaseman.





On the morning of the Tasuya day, both palms, which are responsible for the maintenance of palm furnishings and dressing, will be busy with getting decorated and in the afternoon the Tasooa Palm is prepared to be circulated in the village in the neighborhoods.

The palm is based on two wooden sticks along the length and five or six sticks are in a transverse direction, and on the head of each stick has a body in size of half a meter from the four sides to the outside that they can carry and move the palm with these sticks.

Each stick has several owners, which are the family's inheritance of the palm stick, and in two days, Tasuaha and Ashura they should be held in turns, and both parties are required to take on the task of bearing the palm with each other.

Circulating the palm in the neighborhoods and stopping at these points, which is about 20 points, starts from the morning and continues until the sunrise, and after the end of the ceremony, they bring the palm to Husseiniyah and Babaye Nakhl starts to open the fabrics and packing them.

In recent years, families and people who come to Abyaneh from Tehran to participate in the mourning ceremony of Muharram are welcomed and villagers prepare food for them.

