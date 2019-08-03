Antique shop in Kashan historical Bazaar

Bazaar of Kashan is an old bazaar in the center of Iran's Kashan city. It is thought to have been built in the Seljuk era with renovations during the Safavid period. The bazaar has a famous architecture, especially at its Timche-ye Amin od-Dowleh section, where a grand light well was built in the 19th century. The bazaar is still in use and is a few miles in total length. In the bazaar's complex beside the main bazaars, there are several mosques, tombs, caravanserais, arcades, baths, and water reservoirs that each were constructed in a different period, Aug 3, Isfahan province IRNA/ Mohammad Mehdi Zamzam.