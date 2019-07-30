Austria committed to implementing JCPOA: Ambassador

In a meeting with the governor and some officials of Golestan province on Tuesday, Scholz said that all Iranians have the right to enjoy the economic benefits of the agreement.

The Austrian Ambassador to Iran also noted that his presence in the Golestan province is a small but strategic step for Austria to develop economic cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomat pointed to the economic and tourism capacities of the Golestan province and said that the province is the gateway to Central Asia, which, given its many commonalities with Austria, could play a major role in the development of mutual relations between the two countries.

He referenced to the Golestan floods and went on to say that Austria was one of the first countries in the world to come to help flood-hit victims and cooperate with Iran in the rescue and relief sector.

Schultz expressed his satisfaction regarding that Golestan has been able to eliminate the apparent effects of the flood in such a short period of time with the help of people and officials.

The Austrian ambassador emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation, referring to the 700-year history of Iran-Austria relations and the role of his country as the gateway to Iran's entry into Europe.

Schultz said the two countries have recently begun cooperation in forestry and livestock breeding, which could be expanded in the light of Iranian-Austrian commonalities.

Donald Trump, as US president in May 2018, announced the US withdrawal of the nuclear deal and ordered the return of sanctions against Iran over 90 and 180 day- period.

The decision made some companies hesitant to stay in or leave the Iranian market, saying they would reduce their cooperation to avoid the consequences of US sanctions, although the European Commission said it would try to block US sanctions to protect European companies.

The Austrian ambassador had previously said that the new conditions created an opportunity for European medium-sized companies to be more present in the Iranian market.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish