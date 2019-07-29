Austrian ambassador in Mazandaran for expansion of trade ties

Esrafil Amiri told IRNA that during his stay in Mazandaran, the ambassador will have separate meetings with the governor-general of the province and the head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department.

Scholz will also have another meeting with the economic practitioners of the province.

Figures released by Statistical Center of Iran suggest that trade exchanges between Iran and Austria amounted to over €725 million in 2018.

Iran exported some $457 million worth of commodities to Austria in 2018 which shows a 283% growth compared to figures from the preceding year.

Iran’s imports from Austria reduced 11% in 2018 to reach €268 million. Therefore Iran’s trade surplus with Austria hit €189 million in the year.

It is said that the Austrians are seeking investment in the area of tourism in Mazandaran province.

