Iran lifts visa for Hong Kong visitors

According to China radio, in its statement, the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said like Chinese passport holders, Hong Kong nationals will be able to visit Iran with no visa for 21 days.

Iran is one of the countries located in Belt and Road Initiative, the statement reads, adding that based on the initiative lifting visa for Hong Kong passengers will reinforce both countries’ relations in tourism, cultural and economic fields.

In the wake of lifting one-way visa for Chinese nationals which started on July 16, the Chinese will be able to travel to Iran for 21 day with no visa.

Iran has entered China tourist destination list since 2011.

According to a report from the public relations office of the presidential office, the Iranian cabinet passed the law on June 23, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Foreign Affair and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

