Restrictions will not hinder Iran-Slovenia cooperation

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Slovenia Kazem Shafei, he added that Iranian nation has an ancient history and civilization.

Referring to the two countries' capacities in various fields, including tourism, and manufacturing auto parts, he said, "We are ready for interaction in the fields of economy and trade."

Shafei, for his part, explained the reasons for Iran's scaling down its commitments under the nuclear deal after the US unilaterally withdrew from it.

Warning about the spread of tension from the region to the other regions and countries, he said that Iran is seriously seeking to solve challenges through dialogue.

He also invited the Slovenian companies to engage in the Iranian projects.

