Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 30

**IRAN NEWS

- Tehran determined to expand all-out ties with Beijing

- EU voices strong supports for Iran nuclear program

- Iran capable of tracing various US stealth aircraft

** IRAN DAILY

- China urges US to halt ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran

- IKIA annual takeoffs, landings over 47,000: Official

- First VP: Iran’s reduction of JCPOA commitments could be reversed

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran’s policy is to confront U.S. hegemony

- ‘U.S. hijacking oil trade in Syria from Daesh’

- Iran documentary “Beloved” a hit abroad

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Exhibit to feature docs forming memoirs of Iranian suspect in Mykonos murders case

- Iran basketball win Portugal four-team tournament

- Iran, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Persian Gulf

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Bleak prospects for dull Tehran real estate market

- Health tourism at record high in four months

- More transparency in nuclear talks

9376**1416

