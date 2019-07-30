Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 30

**IRAN NEWS
- Tehran determined to expand all-out ties with Beijing
- EU voices strong supports for Iran nuclear program
- Iran capable of tracing various US stealth aircraft
** IRAN DAILY
- China urges US to halt ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran
- IKIA annual takeoffs, landings over 47,000: Official
- First VP: Iran’s reduction of JCPOA commitments could be reversed
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran’s policy is to confront U.S. hegemony
- ‘U.S. hijacking oil trade in Syria from Daesh’
- Iran documentary “Beloved” a hit abroad
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Exhibit to feature docs forming memoirs of Iranian suspect in Mykonos murders case
- Iran basketball win Portugal four-team tournament
- Iran, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Persian Gulf
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Bleak prospects for dull Tehran real estate market
- Health tourism at record high in four months
- More transparency in nuclear talks
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment