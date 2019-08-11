ATR received authorization to sell spare parts to Iran

Asghar Fakhriyeh Kashan, who was top negotiator to purchase a number of aero planes, told IRNA on Sunday that the ATR Company could receive permission to sell spare parts to Iran from OFAC ( subsidiary of the US Treasury Department) four months ago.

He added that the permission is not related to current time or holding new negotiations.

Fakhriyeh Kashan said the issue belongs to four months ago and following Iran's request from the ATR Company in this concern; they could get the authorization from them.

Ministry of Road and Urban Development signed a contract to buy 20 ATR airplanes from the Italian-French company in post Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action era.

The company delivered only 13 planes and the remaining seven planes encountered new US sanctions against Iran and were not delivered.

The US officials had told the company that they are considering the delivering of purchased Iranian planes order.

Fakhriyeh Kashan said the US agency had only agreed to sell spare parts for delivered ATR planes and the agreement does not include delivery of the rest of already ordered planes to Iran.

1391**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish