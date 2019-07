Abyaneh is one of the oldest villages of Iran. It is known to have existed 2,500 years ago. Situated on the northwestern slope of Mount Karkas between Kashan and Isfahan, this ancient village is a living museum of Iran, preserved for its cultural heritage, traditions, and unique beauty despite centuries of changing rules, dynasties, and kingdoms in Persia. Isfahan, July 6, IRNA/Zahra Baghban.