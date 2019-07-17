Hashtgerd Modern City joins UNESCO Global Network

Davoud Safdari, managing director of Hashtgerd development company, made the announcement while speaking to IRNA.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Institute for Lifelong Learning website says, "Learning cities at all stages of development can benefit greatly from sharing ideas with other cities, as solutions for issues that arise as one learning city develops may already exist in other cities.

"The UNESCO GNLC supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in the world’s cities by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities; forging links; fostering partnerships; providing capacity development; and developing instruments to encourage and recognize progress made in building learning cities."

As Safdari said, membership of Shahr-e Jadid-e Hashtgerd in the UNESCO GNLC is a good advantage that helps promote "lifelong learning opportunities" and "enhance quality" to attract more population.

Safdari added that 224 cities from 52 world countries have already joined the global network of learning cities.

Iran's Shiraz, Arak, Kashan, Behbahan, Mashad and Yazd are on the list of UNESCO learning cities.

Membership in the UNESCO global network can help pair up with other world cities as sisters in order to exchange information as one of the aims of the network.

Since 28 years ago, 60,000 people have resided in Shahr-e Jadid-e Hashtgerd, 40 km of Karaj which is the capital city of northern Iranian province of Alborz.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish