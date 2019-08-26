Increase of 1,000 MW in thermal power generation capacity by using media system

Director General of Research and Construction Office of Thermal Power Generation Company Esmail Namazi added that the media system is an effective structure to increase gas turbine output power; in autumn and winter due to low ambient temperature, gas turbine output power is higher so the media system makes summer conditions similar to autumn and winter.

"The media system cools the turbine by 20 to 25 degrees, which in turn increases the turbine's output power by 14 to 15 percent," says the official.

Director of Research and Construction Office of Thermal Power Generation Company stated that media projects are designed, engineered and executed 100% by internal capacity for each power plant, and added that so far over 800 MW through media projects in different power plants in the country have been added to the practical power generation capacity of thermal units which this figure reaches more than 1,000 megawatts by utilizing media projects at Pakdasht (Damavand) and Kashan power plants.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish