Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran’s support for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA –President Masoud Pezeshkian has once again voiced Iran’s support for a durable ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling for dialogue between regional countries to resolve disputes and promote peace.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran on Monday, the president said that the West and South Asia need peace and calm more than ever. He underscored the necessity for more consultations among regional countries and other international partners towards that goal.

He touched upon his discussions with the Pakistani prime minister before the press conference and said that both Iran and Pakistan are determined to implement the documents already signed between the two nations.

“We share views that our joint borders have to be free from insecurity and the presence of terrorist and criminal groups,” Pezeshkian said, highlighting the determination on both sides to upgrade security at the joint borders.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the stability and peace of the people of Pakistan among its highest interests,” the president added.

Pezeshkian said that he and the Pakistani prime minister also reviewed the latest regional and Muslim world issues, including the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

He said that Iran and Pakistan, as two key members of the Organization of the Islamic Countries (OIC) and advocates of the cause of Palestine, condemn these crimes and the Western support for the Israeli regime.

Prime Minister Sharif described his official visit to Tehran as a historic moment, hailing the deep-rooted ties between Iran and Pakistan. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended by the Iranian government.

Sharif hailed the high-level bilateral meeting between Iranian and Pakistani delegations as constructive, and said that the two countries are seeking agreements to enhance trade and economic cooperation.

