Parliament speaker stresses public’s role in solving national challenges

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that if the country’s officials rely on the strength of the people, current issues can be resolved – just as the commanders did during the Sacred Defense (1980-88 Iraqi invasion of Iran).

Addressing a parliamentary open session on Sunday, Qalibaf highlighted the enemy’s plots to separate Khorramshahr from Iran and said the only force that repelled this enemy was the strength of the Iranian people and youth.

He further noted that the Iranian people and fighters, driven by unwavering faith in divine promises, remained fearless in the face of the enemy’s dominance and power, standing resolutely against them.

On May 24, 1982, Iranian armed forces successfully liberated Khorramshahr, in southwestern Iran, from Iraqi control in a large-scale operation called Beit al-Moqaddas, during the Iran-Iraq War.

