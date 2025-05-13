IRNA and Qatar’s QNA sign MoU for media cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), and Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi, Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to enhance cooperation and news exchange between their agencies.

Jaberi-Ansari met with Al Rumaihi in Doha, where the two officials emphasized the importance of expanding media collaboration between the official news agencies of Iran and Qatar.

The MoU aims to strengthen news-sharing efforts and foster greater coordination in media affairs.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ali Salehabadi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar, along with officials from both news agencies.

The MoU aims to strengthen media collaboration between the two countries by facilitating the exchange of news, images, and video content, as well as providing support for journalists and correspondents from both countries in each other’s territories.

The heads of the Iranian and Qatari news agencies highlighted the close Tehran-Doha relations and stressed the importance of implementing the MoU’s provisions across various areas of cooperation.

Following the signing ceremony, the CEO of IRNA toured different sections of QNA and was briefed on its ongoing projects, particularly in education and artificial intelligence.

Jaberi-Ansari also visited QNA’s training center and technical department.

