Israeli bombing of hospital complex in Gaza kills sick and wounded Palestinians

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported the new Israeli crime in the Gaza Strip, saying the regime’s forces do not even show mercy to the sick and wounded being treated in hospital beds.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry condemned Israel’s pre-dawn strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis that resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a number of others, including patients and medical staff.

The statement said that the repeated attacks on hospitals show that the Israeli regime wants to completely destroy Gaza’s health system and deprive the wounded of the opportunity to be treated even on hospital beds.

The early morning attack, involving Israeli warplanes, also killed prominent Palestinian journalist, Hassan Eslaih while receiving treatment for injuries he had sustained during the Israeli army’s attempt to assassinate him.

Last month, Israeli forces bombed a media tent outside the hospital, killing at least two people, in an attack that targeted Eslaih but he survived,

The Israeli military claimed that it had targeted a Hamas command headquarters inside the hospital, a usual pretext the regime cites without providing any evidence.

In a report, the World Health Organization said that it had verified 516 attacks on healthcare in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its war in October 2023.

The international medical charity, Doctors Without Borders, has also accused Israel of “complete disregard” for the protection and safety of medical and humanitarian missions and their staff in Gaza.

