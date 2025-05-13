IRNA’s CEO discusses joint cooperation as he visits Doha-based Fadaat Media Group

Tehran, IRNA — Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), has met with the founder and director of Qatar-based Fadaat Media Group to review the joint cooperation and exchange views on regional developments.

Jaberi-Ansari, who has traveled to Doha to attend the 4th round of Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit, visited Azmi Bishara late on Monday.

Apart from examining areas of joint collaboration between IRNA and the Iranian Press Cultural Institute with intellectual and media groups under Bishara’s supervision, Jaberi-Ansari also discussed Iran’s foreign policy and key regional issues, including Palestine and Syria.

The meeting, also attended by Hussam Kanafani, media director of Fadaat Limited, included a friendly discussion on regional developments and media cooperation.

It is worth noting that Bishara, a Palestinian and Arab thinker, researcher and media conglomerate is the force behind Fadaat Media Group that owns and operates various media outlets, including websites, newspapers, channels and more in both English and Arabic.

Continuing his working meetings, Jaberi-Ansari also held talks with the CEO of Al-Arabi TV Network and Editor-in-Chief of Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed Newspaper. During visiting different editorial and technical departments, he was closely informed about the activities of different media outlets.

On Saturday, the CEO of the IRNA also met with Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, the founder and chairman of the board of directors of Al Jazeera, and talked about joint cooperation between the two media networks.

Jaberi-Ansari, departed Tehran for Doha on May 10, 2025, for a three-day visit to the Persian Gulf country.

