IRNA CEO departs for Doha to attend Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit

Tehran, IRNA — Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), has departed for Doha, the capital of Qatar, to participate in the 4th round of Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit.

During his three-day stay in Doha, Jaberi-Ansari will tour Al Jazeera and Fadaat Media Limited. He is also scheduled to hold talks with the officials of the two Qatari media.

Additionally, Jaberi-Ansari will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar News Agency.

The 4th round of Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit will open with a speech by Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

