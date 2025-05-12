Hamas releases imprisoned Israeli-American soldier

The Islamic Resistance Movement has freed prisoner Edan Alexander, describing the move as a gesture of positivity and high flexibility.

The Israeli military said that the Red Cross had notified the military that prisoner soldier Edan Alexander had been handed over to it by Hamas in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.

The Red Cross brought Alexander to the Israeli military inside Gaza to be then escorted out of the Strip, the military added.

Alexander was released by Hamas without a public ceremony.

2050