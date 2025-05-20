Iran will not wait for permission for uranium enrichment: Leader

Tehran, IRNA – Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, urged U.S. officials to refrain from making unfounded claims, emphasizing that Iran does not seek permission from anyone to enrich uranium.

The assertion by U.S. representatives that they would not allow Iran to enrich uranium is a significant mistake, as no one is waiting for permission from this or that party, the Leader said.

The Islamic Republic pursues its own policies and methods, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that he would inform the public about why there is such insistence on preventing enrichment in Iran.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating Martyrs of Service, including former President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province on May 19, 2024, the Leader said that President Raisi had explicitly stated that the Islamic Republic does not negotiate directly with the U.S.

While indirect talks were held, they yielded no result, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that he does not expect negotiations to lead to any positive outcome, although the future remains uncertain.

Regarding late President Raisi’s personality, the Leader said that President Raisi did not see himself as superior to the people but instead considered himself one of them.

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, Raisi was a humble and devout individual with a sincere and straightforward manner of speaking. He was also tireless in his efforts.

On the Islamic Revolution’s ability to mobilize young generations, the Leader said that this revolution has the power to inspire hundreds of thousands of youths, including prominent international and national figures. Over the years, this revolution has proven to be unstoppable.

