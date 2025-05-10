European leaders urge Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire or face sanctions

During a joint visit to Kiev, European leaders issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on him to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine by Monday or face intensified sanctions and increased military support for Ukraine.

The prime ministers and presidents of Britain, France, Germany, and Poland stood alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in delivering the message on Saturday.

Before making their public statement, the group held a coordinated phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“All of us here, together with the U.S., are calling Putin out. If he’s serious about peace, then he has a chance to show it now,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared during a joint press conference with the other leaders in Kiev.

Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived together on the same train on Saturday morning, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled separately and arrived on a different train.

