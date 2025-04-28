Araqchi offers condolences on death of Iranians in Shahid Rajaee Port blast

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed his sympathies to the victims of the massive blast at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, on Saturday.

Araqchi conveyed his sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries of Iranians in Bandar Abbas incident.

He prayed to God to grant patience and strength to the families of the victims of the tragic explosion and wished for the full recovery of the injured.

He also expressed gratitude to foreign governments and international organizations for their condolences, sympathy, and solidarity with the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) Mohammad Eslami shared a separate message offering his condolences to those affected by the devastating incident in Shahid Rajaee Port.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The catastrophic incident has, to date, resulted in 40 fatalities and more than 900 injuries.

9376**9417