Araqchi ‘once again’ proposes diplomacy to European troika

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said that he once again proposes diplomacy to European troika (France, Germany, and Britain), despite the recent ups and downs in relations between Tehran and the three countries.

Araqchi made the remarks in an X message in Thursday.

Calling the status quo a “lose-lose” situation, Araqchi wrote: “Iran's relations with the E3 have experienced ups and downs in recent history. Like it or not, they are currently down. Why? Each side has its own narrative. To me, placing blame is a futile exercise.”

He added: “Last September in New York, I offered dialogue when I met E3 FMs and indeed any other European counterpart. Instead of confrontation, I put forward cooperation not only on the nuclear issue, but in each and every other area of mutual interest & concern,” but “they unfortunately chose the hard way.”

“I once again propose diplomacy.”

He said that following his recent consultations in Moscow and Beijing, he is ready “to take the first step with visits to Paris, Berlin & London,” adding that he had been ready to do so before Tehran and the United States began their “indirect dialogue” in Oman’s Muscat, “but the E3 opted out.”

He concluded: “The ball is now in the E3's court. They have an opportunity to do away with the grip of Special Interest groups and forge a different path. How we act at this critical junction is likely to define the foreseeable future.”

9417