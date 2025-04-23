Apr 23, 2025, 9:32 AM
Interior minister and Tajik president discuss developing bilateral ties

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni (left) is shaking hands with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on April 23, 2025.

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Tajikistan for talks on bilateral relations.

Tehran, IRNA – Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon have reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Momeni said President Rahmon had expressed Tajikistan’s readiness to implement MoUs signed during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Dushanbe.

He expressed hope for strengthening relations between the two countries, given their cultural, historical, religious, and linguistic commonalities.

He also said he had discussed the visa waiver, which has been implemented for air trips in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Rahmon emphasized that there are no restrictions on promoting relations between the two countries in the political, security, cultural, social, and tourism sectors.

