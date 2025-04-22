Iran to remember Russia’s positive role in nuclear issue: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that Iran will remember Russia’s constructive and positive role in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear issue and that Tehran believes its Russian friends would play a key role in this respect if needed.

In part of his comments, published by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, the spokesperson said that Iranian officials believe Russia would continue to play an important role in Iran’s nuclear matter.

Baqaei said that the Iran-U.S. negotiations are in the initial stages and the two sides have not yet begun discussing details; therefore, there is no precise prediction regarding the talks on nuclear issues.

He also dismissed speculations about Saudi Arabia’s mediation in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, saying that all these claims are merely rumors and media speculations that do not align with the realities on the ground.

Iran and the United States have so far held two rounds of indirect talks mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, with a third round scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman.

